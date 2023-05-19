Kidnapped minor girl found after one year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Human trafficking prevention squad arrested a man who kidnapped a minor girl, a year back and rescued her from his clutches. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Nandkishor Jagtap (24, New Shriramnagar, Jogeshwari).

Police said, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station in May last year that her minor girl was kidnapped from Waluj area. A case of kidnapping was registered. Waluj MIDc police were searching for the girl for the past year. The police commissioner then handed over the case to the human trafficking prevention squad. API Sushma Pawar, PSI Isaq Pathan, constable D D Khare, Santosh Tribhuvan, Babasaheb Rathod, Jayashree Khande, Amruta Kabliye, Hira Chincholkar, and Puja Mangate started the investigation. They found that the girl is staying at New Shriramnagar, Jogeshwari. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Jagtap. They rescued the victim from him. She told the police that she and the accused had an affair, but her relatives opposed their marriage as she was a minor. The accused on May 17, 2022, took her to Alandi and they stayed there for a year. On May 18, they came to Jogeshwari.