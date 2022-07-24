Kids rock and roll at the Rainy Blast dance competition

Bhairavi, Ishita, Mahi crowned winner

Aurangabad, July 24:

The contestants rocked the stage by performing various dance forms from Bharatanatyam to Hip Hop at the final round of the 'Rainy Blast Dance Competition' organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Passion Dance Institute on Saturday. Mahi Ambhore, Ishita Jagtap and Bhairavi Dhawale were crowned winners in their respective groups.

The hall of the Lokmat Bhavan was abuzz with contestants, their parents and audience. This competition was held in three groups. The first group was for the students from 1st to 4th, the second group was from 5th to 7th and the third was from 8th to 10th class students. In all, 33 best contestants were selected for the final competition through auditions. The lamp lighting ceremony was held by Vaibhav Ghuge, Ganga Gawli, Kapil Bharne, Rahul Ankushe, chief guest Usman Amodi, Nasheet Nasser Nahdi and Siddharth Damedhar.

The dance performance of the little dancers in the first group left the audience in awe. The contestants in the second and third group made a splash by performing dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Tandava Nritya, Krumping (Afro-diasporic), Hip Hop, free style and Ghumar.

Anisha Chaudhary, a disabled participant who came specially from Jalgaon for this event, also danced equally enthusiastically and won the applause of everyone. The judges faced a tough time while selecting the best dancers among the contestants. Vaibhav Ghuge, Ganga Gawli and Kapil Bharne worked as examiners.

Dance tips by super dancer fame Vaibhav Ghuge

Before the competition, a workshop was conducted by Passion Dance Institute. In this, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, DID Little Master fame Vaibhav Ghuge told the contestants dance tips and information regarding reality shows. He explained the technical aspects of the live stage performances. The contestants who participated in the workshop gave enthusiastic feedback stating that we got invaluable guidance to build a career in the field of dance.

Winners of the final round:

First Group 1st to 4th:

First - Mahi Ambhore

Second - Partha Geete

Third - Fiona Hatagale

Second Group 5th to 7th:

First - Ishita Jagtap

Second - Dhruva Dhanuka

Third - Bhakti Maske

Third Group 8th to 10th:

First - Bhairavi Dhawale

Second - Yash Rathod

Third - Vedika Bhale