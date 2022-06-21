Kiosk-owner murdered for Rs 200

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 21:

In a surprising development, a paan kiosk owner has been murdered for Rs 200, in an under-constructed building at Dalalwadi, on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Rizwan ul-Haque Imran ul-Haque (32, Sillekhana).

Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused Mohsin alias Hamla Ramzani Qureshi (Dalalwadi), Pasha Syed (Hussain Colony) and Kanhaiyya Gonela (Dalalwadi). When produced in the court, they were awarded police custody remand (PCR) till June 24.

It has been revealed during the inquiry that

the deceased was pestering the accused to clear the credit. Hence the conflict between them was going on for the past many days. Pretending to settle the dispute, the accused called Rizwan and his friend and later on waged an attack on them with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police inspector G H Darade said,” The deceased Rizwan and accused Moshin were friends. The former was earning his livelihood by running a paan kiosk at Mahaveer Chowk. For the past many years, the accused Mohsin along with his friends would use visit his kiosk and buy cigarettes and gutkhas on credit. Whenever Rizwan would ask for his dues Mohsin threaten him with dire consequences. He had also threatened Rizwan’s brother Salman with dire consequences.

Earlier, Mohsin was booked in a case of serious beating and Rizwan was a witness in it. This anger was boiling amongst the accused. On Monday night, they all consumed liquor and then killed Rizwan with a sharp-edged weapon. His friend Waseem Qureshi, was also attacked in the scuffle when he tried to intervene with them.”

Acting upon the complaint of the deceased’s father Imran ul-Haque (Champa Chowk), the accused was booked on a charge of murder late in the night. The crime branch police and Kranti Chowk police have succeeded in arresting the accused within a few hours of the murder. All the accused were produced in the court amidst tight police security today.

Boxxxxx

Darade said,” Rizwan was booked in many cases of beating, theft, looting, threatening of dire consequences etc by Kranti Chowk and Jinsi police stations between 2016 and 2022. On other hand,

Mohsin was booked by Kranti Chowk PS for a serious beating in 2009; a theft case in 2011 and a violation of his externed order in 2012. Waseem Qureshi is also booked by Kranti Chowk police in one serious beating case.”