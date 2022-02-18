Kirti Stambh will remain in front of Ellora Caves

Dr Bhagwat Karad: Assurance given to the Sakal Jain Samaj

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

On the occasion of the 2500th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira, who conveyed the message of non-violence, 'Jiyo Aur Jine Do' to the whole world, a Kirti Stambh has been erected in front of Ellora Caves. This stambh will continue to be in the same place and will not be removed, assured union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad to the office bearers of Sakal Jain Samaj in the city.

The archeology department had given a letter to the Jain community to remove the Kirti Stambh near Ellora Caves. Against this backdrop, the office bearers of the Sakal Jain Samaj met the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Friday afternoon. On this occasion, president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda welcomed Dr Karad. Rajendra Darda said that the government erected the Kirti Stambh at three places on the occasion of the 2500th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira. One is in Aurangabad, second in Kannad and third is in front of the Ellora Caves. It was not the Sakal Jain Samaj, but the government that erected the Kirti Stambh. However, the archeology department gave a proposal to remove the Kirti Stambh. This report is creating a division in the communities. He said that efforts should be made at the Central level to keep this Kirti Stambh and Pahad Mandir where it is.

A statement was issued to Dr Karad on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj. On the occasion, Dr Karad said that the Kirti Stambh belongs not only to the Jain community, but to all communities. In this regard, a meeting of the Archaeological Department will be held on February 23 in New Delhi. After that a meeting will be held with the union Culture minister G Kishan Reddy and a stay order (as it was) will be issued. His promise was applauded by all. Former MLA from Karnataka Sanjay Patil, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, former corporator Raju Shinde, Sakal Jain Samaj vice president DB Kasliwal, Lalit Patni, Vilas Sahuji, Mahavir Thole, Pramod Kasliwal, Devendra Kala, Manik Gangwal, GM Bothra, Mahavir Sethi, Anand Sethi, Vinod Lohade, Harshvardhan Jain, Dinesh Gangwal, Shailesh Patni, Sanjay Papadiwal, Praveen Lohade, Dr Premchand Patni, Manoj Bora and others were present.

Glad to be reassured

We are glad to be reassured by the union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad that the Kirti Stambh in front of Ellora Caves will not be shifted and also about the follow up to be taken up on the Central level next week, said Vardhman Pandey, President, Parshvanath Brahmacharyashram Jain Gurukul, Ellora.