Kisan Sabha demands release of 20 TMC water for Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Kisan Sabha has threatened to launch an agitation from October 12 if water is not released from the upper dam for the Jayakwadi and Majalgaon projects.

The Kisan Sabha, has warned that it will hold protests if the government does not release 20 TMC water for the Jayakwadi project and 5 TMC water for the Majalgaon project.

The sabha is also demanding that the government provide 12 water shifts for Rabi and summer sowing and disburse pending funds of Rs 2500 crore for canal repair of the Jayakwadi project.

The Kisan Sabha general secretary Rajan Kshirsagar in a press conference on Friday said that the Jayakwadi project has less than 50 percent water storage and the Majalgaon project has only 14 percent water storage. He said that there is not enough water for irrigation and the farmers are facing a drought situation. The 208 km Paithan left canal is severely weakened and the present carrying capacity of the canal is operated at only 800 to 900 cusecs against a capacity of 3300 cusecs.

Kshirsagar said that the government has not provided even a single rupee for the repair of the canals of Jayakwadi project and Majalgaon project while considering that Rs 47,000 crores of funds have been given to Marathwada. The Kisan Sabha has also demanded that the government should not permanently dismantle the Jayakwadi project.