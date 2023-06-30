BJP plans big ahead of 2024 polls: Brainstorming session ahead of next month's string of meetings

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretaries and presidents of all fronts will hold a meeting on Saturday to brainstorm and prepare the roadmap for the crucial meetings with the party's regional leaders scheduled on July 6, 7 and 8, sources from the party said.

Saturday's meeting to be held at the BJP headquarters here will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. While a meeting of general secretaries will be held in the morning, a meeting of the morcha is scheduled in the evening.

In the meeting, discussions will be held on which topics to talk about and how to make the next line of meetings successful, a source from the party told ANI. The BJP will also review the month-long mass public relations campaign from May 30 to June 30, the source said.

In the meeting scheduled on Saturday morning, all the General Secretaries will present their progress report of their respective areas or where they are in charge of. There will also be a discussion on the feedback from the Maha public relations campaign.

In the evening, all the BJP fronts will present their cases and hold discussions on the feedback from the public relations campaign and other programs.

The BJP, for the first time, will hold region-wise meetings of the three zones- the eastern, northern and southern, of all the general secretaries and presidents of the Morcha on July 6, 7, and 8.

The eastern region includes the states of West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The Eastern Zone meeting will be held in Guwahati on July 6.

The northern regions include states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is scheduled on July 7 in Delhi.

Lastly, the meeting with the leaders of the southern region is scheduled in Hyderabad on July 8. The region includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

While the meeting with the leaders of the eastern region will be held on July 6, for the northern region the meeting is scheduled on July 7 and for the southern region, it is scheduled on July 8. These will be headed by the party's national president JP Nadda.

The BJP is gearing up ahead of the five upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

