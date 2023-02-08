Maharashtra: Belapur to Gateway of India water service flagged off

The much awaited Water transport service from Belapur to Gateway of India was flagged off on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Port Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the first round of water taxis between Belapur to Gateway of India today. The water taxi has been introduced by Nayantara shipping Pvt Ltd and will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

"This air-conditioned water taxi service by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Now the Belapur-Gateway of India water taxi will save the time and money of the passengers", Port Minister Dada Bhuse.

The taxi will run from Monday to Friday with 200 passengers, both up and down. The pass facility will also be provided to the people. The one-way lower deck tickets will cost passengers Rs 250 while upper deck is priced at Rs 350.

"Water taxis will run from Gateway to Belapur from Monday to Friday i.e. five days a week. The total capacity of the boat is 200 passengers and passengers can travel both up and down. Along with this, the facility of the pass will also be provided to the working class," added Port Minister Dada Bhuse.

