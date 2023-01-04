Kisanrao Kulkarni no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2023 09:05 PM 2023-01-04T21:05:02+5:30 2023-01-04T21:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Kisanrao Govindrao Kulkarni (Venusut Housing Society) passed away due to due to heart ailments on Wednesday. His last ...
Aurangabad: Kisanrao Govindrao Kulkarni (Venusut Housing Society) passed away due to due to heart ailments on Wednesday. His last rites were performed at Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.Open in app