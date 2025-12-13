Kite strings become silent neck killers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dangerous nylon manja, are causing deep and deadly neck cuts to commuters in the city turning the joyful kite-flying tradition into a silent killer on the roads.

As Makar Sankranti looms, five to six victims already battle severe injuries. City cops have nabbed over 18 peddlers hawking the banned nylon menace. Urban voices clash on the fallout when manja slices: dire consequences unveiled exclusively in Lokmat Times. Officials and docs plead: shun nylon, embrace cotton threads, and heed safety rules to dodge tragedy.

Survivors speak:

The hidden danger of manja cuts

Around one and a half years ago, I was seriously injured when a manja thread cut my neck near Dattamandir on the Beed bypass. Luckily, I was wearing a helmet, but the sharp thread slipped underneath, slicing about 3 cm deep. I didn’t need stitches, yet the pain and difficulty lasted a long time. Even now, the scar is visible, and I feel it daily. This incident was a stark reminder of how dangerously quick and unpredictable manja accidents can be on the road.

— Krishna Tapkir

Just a month ago, I narrowly survived a serious injury when a manja thread sliced deep into my neck while riding my moped near Jinsi police station. I wasn’t wearing a helmet, and the sharp thread struck without warning, leaving a life-threatening wound. Doctors stitched 27 deep cuts, and for days, I could barely speak or move without excruciating pain. The winter swelling made breathing and swallowing difficult. Every moment felt like a fight for survival, showing how dangerously fragile life is and the real threat manja threads pose to commuters.

- Shaker Quadri

Manja neck injuries

I’ve treated manja injuries ranging from mild cuts to life-threatening neck wounds. Nylon thread acts like a sharp blade, causing severe bleeding and damage. I keep patients calm, apply gentle pressure, avoid pulling out the thread, and rush them to the hospital if breathing or bleeding is critical.

- Dr. Sonali Jatale

ENT dept, GMCH