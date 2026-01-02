Knee pain relief camp to be held in Sambhajinagar and Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A knee pain relief camp using a specially designed knee support brace developed by Sun Rehabilitation will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani on 4 and 5 January.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the camp will take place at Hotel Tourist home, near the RTO office on station road, while in Parbhani it will be organised at Hotel Hariprasad heritage, near the head post office in shanivar bazaar. The camp will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

According to organisers, the knee brace helps reduce pain by redistributing body weight through an internal gear mechanism, creating space between the knee joints and reducing friction. Visitors will be able to try the brace at the camp and assess its effect.

Citizens suffering from knee pain have been urged to attend the camp and seek guidance.