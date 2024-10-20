Knife attack by criminal in Ravindranagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A confrontation to stop a known criminal from abusing a family escalated into a knife attack on two brothers in Ravindranagar, Shahabazar, on Saturday. A case has been registered at the Jinsi Police Station.

Anis Shaikh, alias Bokya (25), a resident of Ravindranagar, allegedly began abusing Azhar Abdul Majid Khan’s mother verbally while she was sweeping the courtyard. When Azhar, his mother, and brother confronted Bokya and asked him to leave, he left briefly, only to return with a knife. Bokya then launched a violent attack on the two brothers.