Knife killer in custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who was killed by stabbing with a knife was remanded to police custody. Police arrested Nilesh Chavan for stabbing a young man in the chest while he was sitting and chatting with friends on the steps of Hanuman temple in Vishrantinagar. The First-Class Judicial Magistrate S.S. Ramdin remanded Chavan to police custody until October 19 on Thursday.

Nilesh Chavan, a habitual criminal, faces charges under the Arms Act, cannabis trafficking, and three assault cases. Police plan to seize the knife used in the murder and arrest his accomplice, Kunal More. They also seek the clothes worn by Chavan during the crime and are investigating if anyone incited him. The public prosecutor requested police custody for further investigation. The victim's brother, Ajay Dabhade, filed the complaint. A case has been registered at the Pundliknagar Police Station against both Nilesh Chavan and Kunal More.