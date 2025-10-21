Kohinoor College case: students to get separate facility centre at Chishtiya College

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Office of the Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the principal of Chishtiya College to provide a separate ‘Facilities Centre’ for the submission of examination forms of Kohinoor College (Khuldabad).

It may be noted that Mazhar Khan, the president of Kohinoor Education Society (KES) and its secretary Asma Khan were booked in a bogus degree case. There was a demand to appoint an administrator at KES after the irregularities surfaced. A meeting of the BoEE was held in the third week of the current month to discuss the action against the education society. The decision was taken unanimously to seal the building as per the court orders.

The building of the college was sealed and seized as per the orders given by the District and Sessions Court on October 12. The daily function was halted at college due to this. BoEE members decided to provide a facility for the students of Kohinoor College, keeping in view the educational interests of the admitted students.

The university asked the Principal of Chishtiya College (Khuldabad) to make available a separate facility centre so that students of the Kohinoor College can submit an application form for the winter session examination to be held in November/December 2025.

The facility centre will also help with other students' academic activities. The Chishtiya College was ordered that the admitted students of Kohinoor College should be provided with regular facilities as per Section 48 (4) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, until further orders. The new colleges will have to accept the examination fees of the students, without late fees, until October 31.

In this facility centre, only non-teaching staff of Kohinoor College will handle the work under their supervision with their college User ID and Password.

“Care should be taken to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and no delay or irregularity in the work. In case of any problem in this regard, the Deputy Registrar of the Examination and Evaluation Department should be contacted,” it was stated in a letter issued to the Chishtiya College.