Kohler Power India increases workers salary by Rs 16,800 per month

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: Kohler Power India Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturing company, has agreed to increase the salary of its workers in Chikalthana unit by Rs 16,800 per month. The decision was made after the company officials and representatives of the Lombardini A Kohler labour union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), reached an agreement. The salary increase agreement will be effective until June 2025.

The Kohler Power India Pvt Ltd has set a new benchmark by offering a substantial hike in salaries to its workers. The management expressed its readiness to give the workers a salary increase of Rs 16,800 per month, and the workers union welcomed this decision of the company. The agreement was signed by both parties in the presence of deputy commissioner of labour, Chandrakant Raut. Dr DL Karad, Santosh Autade, Vishnu Kale, Ramesh Hake, Basawraj Patne, Kishan Nikalpure signed the agreement on behalf of the union, while Vipin Kumar, Manish Puranik, Ganesh Deshpande and Ranjit Patil signed on behalf of the company.

Bonus of Rs 41,000, arrears of Rs 1 lakh

Apart from the salary hike, the workers will also receive a bonus of Rs 41,000, and the dearness allowance will increase by Rs 2,200 in the next three years. Additionally, the company has agreed to pay the arrears of the previous eight months to the workers. The salary increase agreement will be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022. The association stated in the press release that the workers will receive approximately Rs 1 lakh each for the arrears of wage hike.