Kotla Colony; a home away from home for occupants

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The reconstruction of the Anandnagar-Kotla Colony on a Built Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis is under consideration of the district administration. The occupants in the colony are employees, who belong to Class III and IVth category, and are

rendering their services in various departments of the state government. Hence they emotionally made an appeal to implement the new project, protecting the future of their dependents, as the quarters in which they are staying is their only home address in the city, for the past many years.

The occupants, who wished to remain anonymous, said, " We have shifted our base from other cities and Aurangabad is our present home. We will become homeless and the financial burden is intolerable for us as we hail from low-grade service

groups. Hence providing alternate shelter before demolishing the existing one is the need of the hour. The state government through district administration should consider our plea on humanity grounds."

Completion of life span

It is believed that the existing one-storeyed buildings were constructed in load-bearing around five decades ago. There are 37 buildings and each building comprise six quarters. The carpet area of each quarter (block) would be around 400

square feet. Their grievance related to basic amenities are resolved by the public works department (PWD's regular division). The total area of Kotla Colony is 7.35 acres. These quarters are occupied by Class III and IVth employees

working in different departments of state government like District and Sessions Court, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), PWD, Land Record, Treasury, Sales Tax, etc. As of today, 50 per cent of quarters are lying vacant due to the dilapidated

condition of buildings. The remaining occupants are in service, barring 10 families, who did not vacate their possession even after retirement, said the reliable sources adding that the life span of any load-bearing construction is 30-40 years only.

Once upon a time......

A group of occupants shared an emotional anecdote of the past. They said the Government Quarters Allotment Committee is headed by the divisional commissioner (as a president) and PWD executive engineer is its secretary. The

committee okays the allotment of the quarter. Till a decade ago, getting an allotment of a quarter in Kotla Colony was looked upon as an achievement as there used to be many aspirants to get the quarters. Hence the allotment would be used to be

made (through lots) reviewing the availability of vacant quarters.

The personnel getting a quarter would then have to give a treat to his colleagues in the office. The applicants had to wait for months and consistently try their luck. Presently, there is no demand for the quarters as the personnel, who can afford

(or are working couple) prefer to stay in private rented properties in the areas convenient to them.

Feasibility Check is underway: WBP

According to reliable sources, " The redevelopment proposal has been submitted by World Bank Project (WBP) before the District Planning Committee (DPC) which is headed by the district collector. The WBP has experience in handling

various housing projects including MHADA. The WBP officials will give a presentation on the new phase of Kotla Colony at the district level and the state level for final approvals."

When contacted the WBP's executive engineer Narsingh Bhande said, " I am unable to speak on the project as it is at the nascent stage. Meanwhile, the process of feasibility check-up is underway. We will be finalising the presentation for

submission so as to seek the state government's approval after compiling the inputs from the Infrastructure Committee of the High Court (Aurangabad Bench) and the District Administration."

Features of New Proposal (to come up on BoT mode in 5 years)

- City Survey Number: CTS No. 18082

- Total Construction of Flats - 492

- Official flats - 400

- Commercial flats - 92

- Construction of multi-storeyed buildings - 13

- Accommodation to officials of all cadres from various departments of state government; IAS officers; justices and judges.