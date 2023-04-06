Kotla colony to be demolished after structural audit

-Rs 500 crore projects in 7 acres of land: Presentation made before the revenue minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has proposed a Rs 500 crore project to develop a 7.35 acre land adjacent to Shani Mandir in Kotla Colony. The proposed project will comprise 492 quarters for both commercial and residential purposes, and will be built on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

The strategic location of the proposed development, facing Jalna road and district sessions court, makes it an attractive proposition. The plan was prepared by the district collector together with senior officers and Judges. The proposal was presented before revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday, and the government has instructed the delegation of the district administration, Public Works Department to send a proposal for administrative approval after conducting a structural audit of the existing construction at the site.

The proposed development will replace the dilapidated government employee residences that were built in the 1980s. The project includes the construction of 20 quarters for senior officers, 80 for judges, and 192 quarters for general purposes. The plan includes the construction of three buildings for judge's quarters, one five-storied, one six-storied, and one 10-storied. There will also be six buildings of 12 storeys and four buildings of six storeys designed for civil servants.

The project will include a solar power project, jogging track, electric charging station, open ground, and religious places. The proposed development will be built on 32,769 square meters of government land, with a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) of 4.80 Floor Space Index (FSI) available to the developer. The project is currently awaiting administrative approval and will be put out for tender once the approval is received.