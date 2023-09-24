Kranti Chowk reverberated with slogans against MP Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of BJP Women’s Wing staged a demonstration at Kranti Chowk on Sunday against MP of All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Imtiaz Jaleel and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament.

Women agitators raised slogans against MP Jaleel. They also protested by putting bangles on his statue. The women’s wing members protested under the guidance of BJP city president Shirish Boralkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shirish Boralkar said the BJP government honoured women by presenting the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill was passed with an overwhelming majority as it received all-party support. However, two votes were polled against the bill. One of the votes was of MP Jaleel.

“He (Jaleel) must have got women's votes in the last election. Therefore, he needed to think about it before voting against the women's reservation bill. Only women voters will show him his place in the coming elections,” the agitators said.

Women's wing city president Amrita Palodkar, Madhuri Advant, Lata Dalal, Shalini Bunde, Meena Misal, Varsha Salunke, Vandana Shah, Geeta Kapoor, Geeta Acharya, Meena Khare, Supriya Chavan, Manisha Munde, Pooja Sonwane, Ujjwala Dahiphale, Jayashree Dabhade, Suvarna Dhanorkar, Rekha Jaiswal, Meera Kale, Pratibha Jarhad, Janhvi Patil, Rameshwar B, Jalander Shendge, Dilip Thorat, Kacharu Ghodke, Laxmikant Thete, Arun Palve, Praveen Kulkarni and others participated in the protest.