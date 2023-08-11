Kranti Diwas at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of Dnyanada English School, Beed Bypass celebrated Kranti Diwas. The aim was to remember Quit India Movement and make students know about the struggle of Indian revolutionaries. Students from standards 4 and 6 played roles of great leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Achyutrao Patwardhan, Rash Behari Bose, Sucheta Kriplani and Aruna Asaf Ali.

They shared the history and importance of Kranti Diwas with their schoolmates, dignitaries and parents. The programme was conducted under the guidance of school administrator Anita Shidhaye.