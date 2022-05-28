Krishna Hospital’s nursing home certificate suspended

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 28:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had given special permission to the private hospitals to treat the patients during the second corona wave. It was found that in all, 14 private hospitals had recovered excess than the necessary amount in the bills from the patients. The additional amount taken by the hospital were returned by 13 hospitals. However, Krishna Hospital at Rokada Hanuman Colony had not returned a single rupee. Hence, AMC suspended the nursing home permit of this hospital on Friday.

During the corona crisis, AMC had no beds to treat the patients. Hence, as per the government directives the private hospitals were given permission to treat the covid patients. However, the hospitals recovered excess amount for the treatment. The district collector had issued orders to the AMC to take action against these hospitals. Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital and Dr Hedgewar Hospital has submitted a writ petition in the High Court in this regard. Sunshine Hospital, Asian Super Speciality Hospital, Hi-tech Adhar Hospital, Global International Hospital and Ajanta Hospital had returned the excess Rs 21.75 lakh amount recovered from the patients. However, Krishna Hospital at Rokdiya Hanuman Colony had not returned any amount to the patients treated in ICU. Hence, the nursing home certificate was suspended on Friday, informed AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Committee established

A list of 27 patients who were charged with excess amount was received to AMC. A committee was established under the guidance of Dr Mandlecha to check the bills of these patients. After the investigation, it was directed to the hospitals to return the money and the notices were issued to them.