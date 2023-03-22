Krishna Kale passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhjajinagar: Krishna Gangpatrao Kale (76, Gulmohar Colony-Cidco N-5) died of old age, on Wednesday.

He was a retired employee of S T Mandal. Krishna Kale leaves behind wife, a son, a daughter and grandchildren.The last rites were performed on him at Cidco N-6 Crematorium this evening.

He was the father of Dr Girish Kale, the Training and Placement Officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).