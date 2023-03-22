Krishna Kale passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 22, 2023 07:15 PM2023-03-22T19:15:02+5:302023-03-22T19:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhjajinagar: Krishna Gangpatrao Kale (76, Gulmohar Colony-Cidco N-5) died of old age, on Wednesday.
He was a retired employee of S T Mandal. Krishna Kale leaves behind wife, a son, a daughter and grandchildren.The last rites were performed on him at Cidco N-6 Crematorium this evening.
He was the father of Dr Girish Kale, the Training and Placement Officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).