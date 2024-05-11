Krishnakant Mane, India's first visually impaired IT professional honored

-Inspirational entrepreneur honored at Rare Share event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with CMIA and Jan-Next Wing, organized the 'Rare Share' featuring Krishnakant Mane, founder, director, and CTO of Bookmatic Pvt Ltd at Waluj office recently.

On the occasion, Mane, a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs, shared his inspiring journey from overcoming challenges as India's first visually impaired IT professional in 2003 to his current success. He highlighted the importance of hard work, determination, and perseverance in achieving goals. Mane's recent achievement of the prestigious 'Helen Keller Award 2023' was acknowledged and celebrated by the organization. Massia president Chetan Raut, Rajesh Mandhani, Anand Ladda of Massia Jan-Next Wing, Aditya Deshmukh along with a total of 46 entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and representatives of CSMSS College participated in the event.

From software developer to making a difference

Mane narrated his experiences, from childhood and education to becoming a software developer. He spoke about his decision to create software accessible to visually impaired people and his contribution to Google's Talk Back feature. He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, Prajakta Mane, for her unwavering support, calling her his 'Majhi Divya Drishti' (My Divine Vision).

Building confidence for success

Encouraging the audience of entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and members of Jan-Next Wing, Mane emphasized the importance of setting high goals and building confidence to succeed in life and create a better future.