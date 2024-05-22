Krishnam Gurukul Jr. College students shine in HSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Students of Krishnam Gurukul Junior College, Gandheli, came out with flying colours in the HSC result declared on Tuesday.

A total of 108 students appeared for the examination and 23 students scored above 80 percent. The college recorded 100 per cent result.

Aaryan Dahad topped the college with 92.83 pc followed by Shrawani Sant in second place with 91 pc and Tanmay Bedmutha got third place with 89.50 pc. College Principal Amol Wagh and Secretary Anand Somaiya congratulated all the successful students.