Krushna Janmotsav celebrated with gaiety and fervour

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the city on Thursday. The festivities were held at the temple and at homes and people joyfully participated in the celebrations.

Major temples in the city were decorated to mark the occasion. Dressed as little Krishna and Radha, kids danced to songs sung in praise of Lord Krishna. Many temples have been decked up for the occasion and temples by ISKCON in the city.

The Krushna temple in Mahanubhav Ashram on Paithan road was attractively decorated with flowers and lighting. The ‘Vastra Samarpan’ ritual was held after Mangalabhishek in the morning. The recitation of Bhagavad Gita, singing of bhajans and cultural events continued throughout the day. The rush of devotees was seen at the temple till late in the night.

Singer Rajendra Bandal and his team sang various bhajans. The Krishna Janmashtami puja began at 11.45 pm with an abhishek of the Krushna idol. A prasad (Bhog) of 101 food preparations was offered to Lord Krushna. Temple trust president Kavishwar Kulbhushan Shrinagraj Babaji Kapate Mahanubhav, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and other devotees were present.

The procession (Rathyatra) of Shri Krishna idol will be taken out from the Sai Vrindavan colony and will pass via Shrichakradhar Swami Mahanubhav Ashram to Shri Krishna temple. The devotees should remain present for the programmes, appealed president of the Global Mahanubhav Sangh, P Sudarshan Maharaj Kapate Mahanubhav.