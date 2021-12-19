Krushna’s murderer shows murder weapon

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

A third year engineering student Krushna Sheshrao Jadhav was brutally murdered by his friend Anand Diliprao Tekale at Himayat Baug on Wednesday night. The incident came to fore on Thursday afternoon. The police arrested accused Anand on Saturday. Begumpura police today took him to the murder spot. He handed over the knife with which he murdered Krushna and his blood-stained clothes from a rented room, where he was staying, the sources said.

Anand is studying in the third year of Hotel Management course in a private institute in the city. He and Krushna had gone to Himayat Baug to consume liquor. They had a dispute over money issue. After murdering Krushna, he took his mobile phone and his Bullet motorcycle and came to his room. He changed his clothes and then proceed towards Pune. Crime branch and Begumpura police arrested him within 24 hours of the incident. He has been remanded in the police custody for five days. Begumpura PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe seize the murder weapon and clothes.