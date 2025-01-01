Kshirsagar family arrested in Rs 21.59 crore scam; assets seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a dramatic turn of events, Harshkumar Kshirsagar, his father Anil and mother Manisha, who had been evading arrest for their involvement in a massive 21.59 crore scam, were finally caught by the Crime Branch team on Tuesday. The trio, who had been on the run since the scam was exposed on December 21, were arrested after a thorough technical investigation. They were brought back to the city by a Pune-based team on Wednesday. Harshkumar was presented in court, where he was remanded in police custody until January 7.

The scandal rocked the nation after it was revealed that Harshkumar, employed on a contract basis, had frauds millions intended for a divisional sports complex over just 11 months. His lavish spending spree included purchasing expensive flats in Mumbai and the city, luxury cars, diamond jewellery, and indulging in foreign travel. The authorities were left searching for the family after they fled, but the breakthrough came when the police traced them down.

36-minute court hearing

Harshkumar faced the court at 3.30 pm, where a 36-minute tense hearing unfolded. API Mohsin Syed and PSI Ashok Avchar of the Economic Crimes Branch presented him. During the proceedings, Harshkumar's lawyer, Adv. Rameshwar Totla, read out a seven-page letter from Harshkumar to the police commissioner, accusing Division Sports Officer Sanjay Sabnis. The defence and prosecution exchanged sharp words. Harshkumar’s parents will be presented in court on Thursday.

Seizure of assets worth 12 crores

The investigation team has already seized assets worth 12 crores, including properties purchased by Harshkumar, Yashoda Shetty, and her husband Jeevan Vindada. The assets were bought using the funds siphoned off from the scam.

Questions Harshkumar must answer:

How did Harshkumar create a fake email ID, and which device did he use?

Where did he acquire the original letter from the deputy director, and who wrote it?

Who provided the committee’s bank ID and password, given that Harshkumar was just a contract worker?

Who directed him to alter the bank statements and submit modified audit reports?

Who else was involved in masterminding this elaborate scam?

As the investigation continues, the police are eager to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. The answers to these questions could reveal even more shocking details about this massive financial fraud.