Kshirsagar feted for GitOps Certification

What is GitOps?

GitOps is a process of automating IT infrastructure using infrastructure as code. It unifies deployment, monitoring and management. All changes to applications and infrastructure are described in a source control system (Git) and automatically synchronized with the live environment (Ops).

Kshirsagar was felicitated by director general of MIT group Munish Sharma for the achievement.

Dr Santosh Bhosle, director, MIT, Dr Nilesh Patil, additional director, MIT, Dr Mahendra Kondekar, principal and others were present.