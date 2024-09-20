Kuch yaad nahi! September 21: World Alzheimer’s Day

Dr Mangala Borkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Our brain has parts that deal with memory, awareness of self and others around us.

The main cells of our brain - the neurones- cannot regenerate or grow again, once they are destroyed.

Imagine a box of mangoes, packed with straw, that is a supporting material. What if the mangoes start getting replaced by the straw?

The same occurs in Alzheimer’s - normal brain cells start getting replaced over years by tangles of an abnormal amyloid material- especially in areas that deal with memory and behaviour.

Gradually, the person starts getting withdrawn, loses things frequently, does not remember where he kept them. She may not remember names, he may have memory loss for recent things- like whether he had breakfast, or what he had. Things slowly worsen, she may wander around and get lost. May suffer from injuries, falls, accidents, be robbed. He may start behaving inappropriately, mutter, repeat sentences, abuse, sometimes become violent.

However, mostly the person becomes listless, disinterested, withdrawn and lose skills. Becomes more and more dependant, can’t handle financial matters. Gradually, he sinks and passes away.

The illness cannot be cured though there are medicines that can control some symptoms.

It usually starts in the sixties and can be very difficult to cope with, for the family. This can result in the patient being mistreated or abandoned somewhere.

Hence, counselling, motivating, encouraging caregivers is very important. Giving the caregivers some relief and respite, counselling the family to share the caregiving is vital.

It is said that it is good to forget. But there is a limit to this.

We all forget where we kept the keys or some appointment. Husbands are notorious for forgetting their wives’ birthdays. But usually after a while the memory flashes back. In dementia, it does not.

Mild memory impairment is observed as one ages, in many. Need not panic.

Try to read aloud, solve riddles and puzzles, read sanskrit shlok, listen to music, socialise, be active on social media. Just communicating on WhatsApp, being supported by family and friends can help to protect you from losing your senses totally. So, let us start today to meaningfully sharpen our memory.

Though there is an element of heredity in Alzheimer’s, with efforts, we can control or slow the progress. If some relative or friend has it- make sure to extend a helping hand.