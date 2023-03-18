Laborer dies after a stone falls on his head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One labourer died on the spot and another was injured after a stone fell on the head of two laborers working in a well at Anad village in Sillod tehsil. The incident took place on Saturday at around 10:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Damodhar Hatole (45, Mohal).

Work on a well is underway in a farm of Gajanan Gadai. Due to heavy rain on Friday, the stones on top of the well were loosened. Meanwhile, the stones fell on the head of Hatole and another labourer while they were working in this well. Hatole died on the spot. The name of the injured laborer could not be ascertained. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Ajanta police station.