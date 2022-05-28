Labourer dies of electric shock

Aurangabad, May 28: A 28-year-old construction labourer, Arvind Shivaji Watode, dies of electric shock, in Ranjangaon Shepunji village, on Saturday at 9 am.

The construction of second floor of the house of Shaikh Yusuf Shaikh Razzaq was underway at Pawannagar in the village. The construction contract has been given to Kamlapur’s Shaikh Ismail. On Saturday, labourer Arvind (Degaon in Purna, temporary resident of Ranjangaon) and Santosh Waghole, both were working at the site. While Arvind was busy in work, he sustained an electric shock of 11 KV power cable passing through overhead. Hearing the screams of Santosh, the house-owner and neighbour rushed for help. Later on, Bhimrao Waghole and Pravin Watole admitted Arvind to the government hospital in an unconscious condition. However, the doctors declared him dead after examination at 11 am. The deceased is survived by a wife, two daughters and one son.

Acting upon the information, the Mahavitran team led by Waluj sub-station’s assistant engineer Praneet Khandagale inspected the spot.

MSEDCL engineer claimed that many property-owners are undertaking construction works without informing the power entity. No construction work should be undertaken within the vicinity of 6 feet from the live cable.