Labourer duped for Rs 1.30 lakh on pretext of issuing NOC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On the pretext of issuing the vehicle's no objection certificate (NOC), a man extorted Rs 1.30 lakh from a laborer. This incident took place between June 1 and 2, 2023 in front of Chola Mandal finance on Beed Bypass. The name of the accused is Amol Suradkar (Shahnagar, Masnatpur).

Prosecutor Gautam Dnyandeo Khade (Shahnagar) lured accused Amol to issue the NOC of Mahindra Supro Mini Truck (MH-20-AG-7332). Trusting him, Khade had given him Rs 1.30 lakh in front of Chola Mandal finance at Beed Bypass and Rs 5000 at home. However, despite taking this amount, Suradkar did not issue the NOC to Khade. He kept all the money with himself. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station in this regard.