Labourers drawn to ‘cash attendance’, away from actual work

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Demand for labourers for private construction and other works in the city continues to rise, yet the number of workers actually turning up for work has declined. On Friday, major labour points including Cidco N-4, Pundaliknagar, Osmanpura, Shivajinagar, Deolai chowk, Railway station, Hudco, Shahaganj and Harsul t-point wore a deserted look.

Instead of waiting at labour points for work, many labourers were seen spending time in the hope of receiving ‘cash attendance’. With the election process underway, labourers are increasingly inclined towards attendance payments offered by candidates, making it difficult for contractors to find workers.

During the nomination period, around 450 labourers reportedly did not take up work, while on Friday nearly 350 labourers did not lift a single basket for labour work. However, activity was visible at labour points in support of election candidates. This trend is affecting private construction and other works in the city, with the pace of development likely to slow. Many labourers have migrated to the city after leaving rabi season work in villages.

“Due to the non-availability of labourers, we are forced to use jcb machines at many sites. Some labourers are more interested in food and cash attendance than in actual work.”

— Anna Pakhare, contractor

Caption:

Deserted scenes at usually busy labour points.