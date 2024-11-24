Ladki Bahin Scheme turns out to be a gamechanger for Sanjana Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana announced by the State Government near Assembly elections turned out to be a gamechanger for Shinde Sena candidate Sanjana Jadhav in the Kannad-Soygaon Assembly Constituency.

This is why Jadhav, who was contesting the Assembly elections for the first time against two big guns, won the election. The election for the Kannad-Soyegaon Assembly Constituency was a hot topic of discussion this time due to the husband-wife battle in the fray.

The main fight was between Shinde Sena candidate Sanjana Jadhav and her husband, independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav. Uddhav Sena candidate and sitting MLA Udaysingh Rajput came in third place.

In this election, Sanjana Jadhav faced opposition from the leaders and workers of the Mahayuti right from the moment she joined the party.

But, she started campaigning without paying any attention to it. She benefited greatly from her routine of staying in touch with the people for the last five years. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme launched by the Government ahead of the elections proved to be a game changer for them.

The women voted for her in large numbers. Moreover, the family dispute between them for the last five years also became an important issue in this election. On the other hand, independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav won as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate in 2009 by 4,107 votes and in 2014 by 1,561 votes.

Despite being an MLA for ten consecutive years, he did not get the support of any party in this election due to his lack of contact with the public. Therefore, he had to face defeat.

Box

Rajput's lack of trust in workers proved costly

Uddhav Sena candidate Udaysingh Rajput was in second in the 2009 elections with the support of all sections of society, getting 41,999 votes.

While in the 2014 elections, he took second with 60,981 votes. In the 2019 polls, Rajput secured 89,225 votes, defeating independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav by 18,690 votes. During the last five years, he created his own network without trusting the party workers.

While he himself comes from the OBC community, the Maratha community voted for him in 2019 in large numbers. However, this time, he fell in third place due to the lack of support from the Maratha community.