Lady cop injured in bullet motorcycle dash

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

A lady police constable, who was proceeding to report on bandobast duty, sustained grave injuries after a speeding bullet motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit her scooter at the Zilla Parishad Office gate on August 10 at 1.30 pm. The Kranti Chowk police station registered an offence in this regard on August 29.

It is learnt that Raisa Zameeroddin Shaikh (Sajid Fort, Juna Bazaar) was on bandobast duty at the ZP office gate. While she was crossing the gate to enter the premises, a speeding bullet (bearing number MH 20 FK 7276) coming from the opposite direction (inside the campus) hit her scooter. She sustained grave injuries and got a fracture in her left leg. Besides, her Smart Phone and Smart Watch got into pieces in the accident. Meanwhile, the assistant PSI Ejaz Shaikh is investigating the case.