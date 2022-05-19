Lady doctor circulates objectional messages

Aurangabad, May 19:

The Osmanpura police have served legal notice to a lady doctor Dr Shilpa Boldhane for sending objectionable messages

to complainant woman’s relatives suspecting her illicit relation with husband. The lady doctor used SIM card registered in the name of domestic help Parshuram Devidas Waghule to commit the crime.

Police sources said, “ the complainant woman’s husband and brother received obscene messages on their mobile phones from an unidentified number on May 17. Hence she lodged a complaint with the police station.

The police registered the case of molestation. During the investigation, the police came to know that the SIM card used to send lewd messages is registered in the name of Parshuram. The cops arrested him and when press hard, he revealed that the card was being used by Dr Shilpa Boldhane and he works for Boldhane family.

Police learnt that Dr Shilpa suspected that her husband is having illicit relation with the complainant woman. Hence the action was the effect of her doubt. Later on, the cops conducted inquiry of Dr Shilpa and seized her mobile phone. However, she was released after serving a legal notice.