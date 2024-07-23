Lady lawyer beaten up in Ward Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lady lawyer who went to the Ward Office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Tuesday morning to lodge a complaint about additional tax, was beaten up.

The incident took place at the office near Dutta Mandir in Deolai Chowk, at 11 am, today. The names of the accused are Senior Clerk Krishna Parbhat Thokal and Bajirao Pandurang Hiwale.

The 26-year-old complainant is a lawyer and lives in the Deolai area. She received two tax receipts in the name of two different persons for her property. She went to the Ward Office of CSMC to complain in this regard.

When she was making a complaint with Thokal, another accused Hiwale who was sitting there, asked her who was she seeking this information.

As soon as the young woman asked him about his position, Hiwale pulled her out of the office. The lady's lawyer tried to free her hand but Hiwale slapped her. Thokal shouted and threatened to file a case against her for interfering in government work.

Hiwale molested her and used vulgar language. Moreover, he threatened to see how she lives here. Citizens who went there for their work intervened and rescued the woman. The girl immediately lodged a complaint with Satara Police Station. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered against Thokal and Hiwale. PSI Nandkumar Bhandari is on the case.

Box

Private agent bullying complainant

While the girl was giving a complaint to Thokal, another accused Hiwale, a private agent, tried to talk with the girl unnecessarily. When the lawyer asked him about his post, he threatened her by saying 'I am goon of this area, no work is done here without my permission.'

This was done in front of the CSMC officers and employees. Significantly, not a single employee or officer stopped him. So, a question has been raised what are outsiders doing in the Corporation’s office?