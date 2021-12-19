Lady lawyer duped of Rs 83K

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

The cyber crooks duped a lady lawyer, practicing in High Court and living in Samarthnagar area of Rs 83,833. A case has been registered in Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, complaint and her husband both practice in High Court. On September 25, she received a message that her BSNL card will be shut down and she was told to contact on a given number to resume the phone service.

She was asked to download any desk app on her mobile phone and to fill a form and deposit Rs 10 from her account. The fraudster asked her the details of her credit card and also CVV number. She provided the detail and she sent the OTP which was sent on her mobile phone. Later, she came to know that Rs 86,833 were deducted from her account. A case has been registered in Kranti Chowk police station while PI Rajendra Hokkar is further investigating the case.