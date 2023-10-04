Lady lawyer molested in MSRTC bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fellow-passenger molested a lady lawyer sitting next to him in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus between Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 3. A case has been registered against the accused Shaikh Alim Shaikh Nizam (39, Kailasnagar) with the Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, the 44-year-old complainant is a lawyer by profession. On October 3, he had gone with her client to Jalna court. They were returning by bus to the city in the evening. Alim, who sat in the bus from Badnapur starting touching the complainant objectionably. She and the other passengers then contacted the Cidco MIDC police. When the bus reached Cidco bus stand, PSI Radha Late and others rushed to the spot and arrested Alim.