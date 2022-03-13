Lady lawyer molested over land row

Aurangabad, March 13:

A relative of a lady lawyer and two women molested her at Bassayenagar on Saturday afternoon over sub judice land dispute. Counter cases have been registered against both parities with Jinsi police station.

The lady lawyer and her relative Saurabh Rajkumar Bassayye (24, Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) has a dispute over a land and the matter is sub judice. Both of them clashed against each other. They lodged complaints with jinsi police against each other.