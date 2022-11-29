Lakhs of devotees visit Khandoba temple on champashashti

Exquisite floral arrangements and attractive lighting on temple

Aurangabad:

Lakhs of devotees visited the Khandoba temple on Champashashti on Tuesday. Exquisite floral decorations and attractive lighting arrangement created an auspicious atmosphere in the temple.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire and MLA Sanjay Shirsat performed the aarti. After the aarti, the idol of Lord Khandoba was taken to the Jahagirdar Vada in a palanquin procession and brought back to the temple in the evening. Throughout the day, devotees flocked to the temple for darshan. They later offered the traditional prasad to the deity and distributed it among the family members.

The temple premises were buzzing with the songs and dances of folk performers waghya and muralis. Shops set up the yatra witnessed good business. Volunteers were deployed in the temple premises for managing the crowd. A tight police bandobast was kept in the temple premises. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Ganesh Chopde, temple trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, secretary Gangadhar Parkhe and others were present.