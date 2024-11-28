‘Lakir ke is taraf’ screening tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A screening of the documentary 'Lakir Ke Is Taraf', which provides a 35-year retrospective on the Narmada Bachao Andolan, will take place on Saturday at 6 pm at the V. Shantaram Auditorium, MGM.

The Chitrapat Chavadi initiative of the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, MGM College of Journalism and MGM School of Film Arts jointly host this event. The documentary's director, Shilpa Ballal, will attend the screening and interact with the audience after the screening. This film has been included in the syllabus of Maharashtra State Sociology and has been cited in the chapter on social movements for its recommendation to students. This is an event open to everybody. Entry is free.