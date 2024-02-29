Lakme ‘Skill Fest 2024’ to empower aspiring beauticians

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Lakme Academy is hosting the Lakme Skill Fest 2024, Marathwada's largest beauty event, on March 3 at Hotel Rama International.

Scheduled to begin at 2 pm, the event boasts the presence of renowned actress Neha Pendse, who will grace the occasion adding her touch of glamour. The Lakme Skill Fest aims to empower students and women from Marathwada seeking careers in the beauty industry.

The programme will feature guidance from industry experts, a captivating fashion show, a lucky draw, and various entertainment events. Academy officials said that not only students, but women from across the region who want to make their career in the beauty industry will largely benefit from the fest.