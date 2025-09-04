Land acquisition for airport expansion hits roadblock

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The expansion of Chikalthana International Airport has hit a major hurdle after the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) sought last-minute changes in the land acquisition plan.

In January 2025, the district administration issued a preliminary notification to acquire 139 acres for extending the runway. But in August, MADC wrote to the collector demanding exclusion of 1.5 acres from Survey No. 748 in Chikalthana and inclusion of 0.16 acres from Murtizapur (Survey No. 35) and Mukundwadi (Survey Nos. 13, 15, 16). Officials said the sub-divisional officer had already completed most procedures. The sudden change means the entire process must restart, delaying the project by at least a year. Airport expansion has been dragging since January 2021 due to poor coordination between the administration, MADC, the land acquisition committee, and the airport authority. A proposal went to the Airport Authority in November 2021, a committee was formed in May 2022, and 147 acres across three villages were identified. The 2023 state budget even made allocations for the acquisition. The existing runway is 9,300 feet (2,835 m). Authorities plan to extend it to 12,000 feet, requiring 825 meters of new stretch and taxiways.

Nine-month target derailed

Although the land acquisition notification gave a two-year timeline, the administration aimed to finish the process in nine months and hand over 143 acres to MADC. The fresh demands have now jeopardized that schedule.