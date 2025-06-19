Land dispute sparks violent clash in Tisgaon; 2 FIRs filed, woman injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tensions flared in Waluj MIDC, Tisgaon on Monday after a fierce clash between two groups over land possession left a woman labourer seriously injured and prompted police to register cross-FIRs.

According to Jayashree Chavan, while working on Raibhan Shelar’s plot, 17 individuals including Sanjay and Ambadas Gade, Laxmibai Gade, Sangeeta Nikhalje, and Babita Patole tried to encroach on the land. Amid the chaos, Ambadas allegedly assaulted her, and Laxmibai hit her on the head with a stone. Other women labourers were also targeted. Chavan was admitted to governmnt medicl college and hospital (GMCH) with serious injuries. In a counter-complaint, Laxmibai Gade alleged that a day earlier, Shelar and his aides Vitthal Chopde, Sarjerao Pawar, Chandu Gade, and Rahul Jogdand barged into their home with weapons, vandalised property, and assaulted women. A gold necklace was also reported missing. The Waluj MIDC police have booked both groups and launched a probe. The root cause remains a dispute over land in a plotted development. Locals say the tension has left the area on edge.