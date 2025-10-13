Land rate for Arapur MIDC to be decided after Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has decided to develop a new industrial estate at Arapur, located near Waluj. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will acquire land from Arapur and two nearby villages for this project. MIDC will determine the land rates before acquiring it, and a meeting with farmers and local representatives will be held after Diwali, according to MIDC Regional Officer Amit Bhamre.

Currently, there are no vacant plots left in the large Waluj Industrial Area, leaving many entrepreneurs unable to get space despite strong demand. As a result, several industrialists have purchased private plots to set up their businesses. Given the continuous rise in demand for industrial plots, the state’s Industries Department has decided to develop Arapur MIDC, also known as “Additional Waluj Industrial Area.” A total of 762 hectares of land will be acquired for this new estate including 9.60 hectares of government land and 752.43 hectares of private land. The government issued the notification for Arapur MIDC two months ago. Before proceeding with the land acquisition, farmers have demanded that the land rate be fixed and compensation finalized. Initially, a meeting between farmers and MIDC officials was scheduled for Tuesday in Arapur, but it was canceled due to the upcoming Diwali festival. The meeting will now be held after Diwali, where farmers, local representatives, and MIDC officers will be present. During this meeting, MIDC will negotiate directly with the farmers to decide the land rates. Farmers are keenly watching the outcome to see what rate they propose and what rate the government offers.

Status of Waluj MIDC

Established: 1983

Land Acquired: 1,513.28 hectares

Plots Allotted: 3,610