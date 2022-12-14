Land record employee held for demanding bribe

Aurangabad

An employee of the land record office demanded a bribe of Rs 45,000 to the complainant and took Rs 35,000 of it. On Wednesday, Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap while he was about to accept the remaining Rs 10,000. However, as he got suspicious of the trap, he did not accept the money. A case demanding a bribe has been registered with the City Chowk police station, said ACB deputy superintendent Gorakhnath Gangurde. The booked employee has been identified as Rahul Sampat Ambhure (33, Police Colony, Mill Corner).

Ambhure works as a land surveyor in the land record office. He demanded Rs 45,000 from the complainant to correct the map of his land in Wadgaon Kolhati. Of which, Ambhure accepted Rs 35,000. As the complainant was not willing to pay the remaining Rs 10,000, he lodged a complaint with ACB on November 3.

The officers investigated and found that Rs 35,000 was accepted and a demand for the remaining Rs 10,000 was made. A trap was laid on Wednesday. However, Ambhure got suspicious and did not accept the bribe. Still, a case demanding a bribe has been registered against him. The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, and additional SP Vishal Khambe, Dy.SP Dilip Sable by PI Shubhangi Suryawanshi, Rajendra Sinkar, Sainath Todkar, Prakash Ghugare, Ashok Nagargoje, C K Bagul and others.