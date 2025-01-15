Land record reforms bring relief in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major move to resolve long-standing land record issues, the administration has successfully cleared 7,718 of the 9,474 pending updates. District Collector Deelip Swami stated that after receiving approval, Patwaris and Mandal Officers acted swiftly, clearing the backlog of updates that had been pending for months. This initiative aims to ease the burden on citizens and streamline the land record process.

The delays were caused by various factors, including disputes in property transactions, inaction by Patwaris, and mismanagement between Patwaris and Mandal Officers. Additionally, Tehsildars often took over hearings, further delaying the process. To address this, a special court for land record updates was set up.

----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Pending updates by region:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2,632

Kannad: 743

Soygaon: 210

Sillod: 941

Phulambri: 380

Khultabad: 223

Vaijapur: 840

Gangapur: 1,110

Paithan: 1,382

Total: 7,718

The Revenue Act mandates that updates should be completed within 15 to 30 days after property transactions, but delays have persisted for months. This reform marks a significant step toward transparency and efficiency in land record management.

-----------------------(QUOTE)

“Out of the 9,474 pending cases, 963 involve disputes, while 8,511 cases are dispute-free. To expedite the process, I set up a special court for land record updates, and I am pleased to report that most of the updates have been successfully resolved.”, said Deelip Swami, District Collector