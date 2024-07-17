Land sliding near Samruddhi Mahamarg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident of land sliding occurred at Bhambarda village of the district on Samruddhi Highway on Monday afternoon, due to the heavy rain in the area. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this incident.

Samruddhi Highway passes through Bhambarda (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The highway was created by excavating 50 to 60 feet of mountains.

There was land sliding on the mountain along the highway at Bhambarda towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Monday afternoon. Suddenly a big stone collapsed and reached the iron protection grill.

Only a small part of this mountain collapsed and did not reach the highway. The height of the hill at this place is 50 to 60 feet, no measures have been taken by putting a protective grill here. Since it is the rainy season, the possibility of the hanging crack collapsing and causing a major disaster cannot be ruled out.