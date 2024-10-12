Laptop; mobile phones stolen from girls hostel

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified thieves entered the girls' hostel building and decamped with one laptop and two mobile phones at Ajabnagar on October 9. The hostel is meant for girls preparing for competitive examinations.

The complainant Sapna Rathod (24), who is preparing for a competitive examination, stays with her two friends in the hostel. On October 9 at 6 am, Sapna went out of the room for practice on the nearby ground, while her two friends were sleeping in the room. On returning to the room at 8.30 am, she learned about her laptop and mobile phone theft. Kranti Chowk police registered a case against unidentified thieves. Further investigation is on by police.