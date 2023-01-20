Last chance for Govt to plead for moratorium on development works

Present government stayed development works of MVA

Aurangabad: The development works approved by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State, which had received the work orders, were suspended by the present government. In a hearing held on Friday, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the government to file a reply to the petition by January 25. Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Santesh Chapalgaonkar gave the orders.

According to the petition, till now five affidavits have been submitted by the government and the hearing has been extended from time to time due to various reasons. The petitioners feared that if the hearing was delayed, the provision approved in the budget regarding development works would be withdrawn. After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the State, some development works approved by the then government were suspended. The decision to suspend the work of the government was challenged in the Aurangabad bench. Chief public prosecutor DR Kale represented the government.