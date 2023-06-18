Last chance to confirm admission under RTE today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those students who were selected for the admissions under Right To Education Act in the district in the second phase will have to confirm their admissions by June 19.

It may be noted that 25 per cent of seats are reserved in private schools under the RTE for students belonging to economically and socially backward classes.

The process of confirmation of admissions in the first round was completed on May 25.

The Education Department decided to give a chance to the waiting list of candidates for the vacant seats.

A total of 1320 students from the waiting list were selected. The verification of 244 was done while eight students' application was rejected in the absence of the required documents. A total of 420 students confirmed their admissions by June 12 while the remaining 892 did not confirm their admissions yet. They were an extension to confirm the admission on or before June 19 at any cost as the education department officers said that no extension would be given to them.

The schools were asked to give details about the vacant seats and confirmation of admissions to the education department. The department will send messages to the parents of the remaining students whose names are on the waiting list to confirm the admissions.